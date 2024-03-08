Ukraine's Kuleba says country needs unrestricted, timely arms supplies
Updated: 08-03-2024 22:14 IST
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Friday the country needs unrestricted and timely arms supplies to fight Russia's invading forces.
"The strategy of dripping support for Ukraine drop by drop does not work anymore," he told a press conference in the capital of Lithuania.
"What is required is an unrestricted and timely supply of all types of weapons and ammunition to ensure that Ukraine defeats Russia and the war in Europe does not spill over," he said.
