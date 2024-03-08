Blinken urged Haitian PM on to support government transition proposal, State Dept says

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry on Thursday and urged him to support a political transition proposal for the country, the State Department said on Friday. Blinken expressed U.S. support for the proposal - developed in partnership with the Caribbean Community and Haitian stakeholders - to expedite a "transition to steer the country toward the deployment of a Multinational Security Support mission and free and fair elections," it said in a statement.

Blinken "urged Henry to support this proposal in the interest of restoring peace and stability to Haiti so the Haitian people can resume their daily lives free from violence and despair".

