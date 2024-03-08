First batch of Myanmar refugees deported

The first batch of seven Myanmar nationals, who had entered Manipur while fleeing a military coup in the neighbouring country in 2021, were deported on Friday, officials said.

The seven foreign nationals were transported by a helicopter from Imphal airport to Moreh border town in Tengnoupal district. From there, they were handed over to Myanmar authorities at Tamu town, they said.

Altogether 77 Myanmar nationals including 55 women and five children will be deported in the next few days, they added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N Biren Singh wrote on X, ''First batch of Myanmar nationals who entered India illegally deported today.'' ''Although India is not signatory to the 1951 Refugee Convention, it has given shelter and aid to those fleeing the crisis in Myanmar on humanitarian grounds with a systematic approach,'' he informed.

