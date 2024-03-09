US issues Russia-related sanctions, targeting two entities - Treasury website
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-03-2024 00:19 IST | Created: 09-03-2024 00:19 IST
The United States has imposed sanctions related to Russia on two entities, according to a notice posted on the U.S. Treasury Department's website on Friday.
One of the targeted entities is based in Russia, while the other is based in the Central African Republic and is linked Russian mercenary Wagner Group, according to the Treasury website.
