Left Menu

Centre to uplift Labs for Test Facilities in Critical Areas through BIS scheme

The government has taken a series of steps to enhance the availability of testing facilities and laboratory infrastructure across various sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2024 21:50 IST | Created: 11-03-2024 21:50 IST
Centre to uplift Labs for Test Facilities in Critical Areas through BIS scheme
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Accelerating the efforts to boost quality infrastructure in the country, the Government of India initiated a scheme thorough the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), the National Standards Body of India, for upgradation and strengthening of the laboratory network in the country. With proposals over ₹340 crore screened, the move is anticipated to give a significant boost to the quality infrastructure of India by enhancing testing facilities across critical sectors including Textiles, Food, Legal Metrology, and Power Transmission.

In the overall quality infrastructure of the country, availability of testing facilities plays a pivotal role by ensuring that manufactures, regulators and consumers are able to meet their technical requirements and ensure the availability of quality products in the country. The government has taken a series of steps to enhance the availability of testing facilities and laboratory infrastructure across various sectors. The Department of Consumer Affairs under Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution through its screening committee has screened proposals worth over ₹340 Crore for support to be provided by BIS in creating testing facilities in Government Laboratories across sectors such as Textiles, Food, Legal Metrology and Power Transmission and Distribution which will serve as catalyst in driving growth in these areas.

The Centre has now also extended the scheme towards supporting other laboratories for creation/augmentation of test facilities in critical areas to the laboratories of institutions of higher education and private organisations running laboratories for R&D purposes or not for profit basis. Such laboratories can also apply for support as per the provisions of the scheme which is available on BIS website in laboratories tab at www.bis.gov.in.

The manufacturers having in-house testing facilities can also associate their laboratories with BIS testing ecosystem for the purpose of testing of samples for BIS conformity assessment schemes by getting their laboratory recognized under BIS Laboratory Recognition Scheme (BIS LRS). The application has to be made online through BIS laboratory Information Management System at https://lims.bis.gov.in/  by going to Login and then New Lab Register link. The portal also contains a detailed user manual for step by step process of registration.

In case of any clarification/help required regarding the above schemes, BIS may be contacted at lrmd-bis@bis.gov.in or at BIS facilitation number 1800-11-1206

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Red Sea attacks may have silver lining for Southeast Asia

Red Sea attacks may have silver lining for Southeast Asia

 Malaysia
2
FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being tested for?

FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being tested for?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Viatris's injection for multiple sclerosis; China to increase number of response teams for new infectious diseases and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Viatris's injection for mult...

 Global
4
Biden budget plan would raise US taxes by $4.951 trillion over decade -Treasury

Biden budget plan would raise US taxes by $4.951 trillion over decade -Treas...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024