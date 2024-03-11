Left Menu

French state hit by cyberattacks of "unprecedented intensity" - media reports

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 11-03-2024 22:25 IST | Created: 11-03-2024 22:25 IST
Several government departments have been the target of computer attacks of "unprecedented intensity", French news agency AFP reported, citing sources in the prime minister's office.

BFM TV reported that several government departments have been the target of computer attacks since Sunday. It quoted a government source as saying that at this stage, there is no indication of a Russian attack.

No government services were disrupted due to the attack, French media reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

