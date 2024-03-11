Left Menu

Girl dies; mother, siblings taken ill after eating dinner in Rajasthan's Udaipur

Their family members took them to a hospital where Harshita died during treatment, Baghpura SHO Karnaram Jat said.The woman and her two other daughters are undergoing treatment, he said. Preliminary investigations revealed that all of them had consumed homemade dal and roti, Jat said.Harshitas body was handed over to her family after post-mortem.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 11-03-2024 23:55 IST | Created: 11-03-2024 23:55 IST
Girl dies; mother, siblings taken ill after eating dinner in Rajasthan's Udaipur
A nine-year-old girl died while her mother and two younger siblings were taken ill allegedly after eating dinner in the Baghpura area of Rajasthan's Udaipur district, police said on Monday.

Kalavati (30) and her three daughters -- nine-year-old Harshita, eight-year-old Sakshi and five-year-old Hardika -- vomitted after eating dal and roti for dinner. Their family members took them to a hospital where Harshita died during treatment, Baghpura SHO Karnaram Jat said.

The woman and her two other daughters are undergoing treatment, he said. Preliminary investigations revealed that all of them had consumed homemade dal and roti, Jat said.

Harshita's body was handed over to her family after post-mortem. The actual cause of death will be ascertained after the post-mortem and the viscera reports are received, he added.

Jat also denied that the woman and her children consumed any toxic substance due to a family dispute.

A case has been registered under Section 174 (police to inquire and report on suicide, etc) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, the officer said.

