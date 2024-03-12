Left Menu

Blinken in Jamaica for talks on Haiti at 'critical moment'

The State Department said in a statement that Blinken in Jamaica would "discuss a proposal developed by (the Caribbean Community) CARICOM and Haitian stakeholders to expedite a political transition in Haiti through the creation of a broad-based, independent presidential college," a reference to a proposed committee that would oversee Haiti ahead of elections. The statement did not identify who the Haitian stakeholders were.

Reuters | Updated: 12-03-2024 01:59 IST | Created: 12-03-2024 01:59 IST
Blinken in Jamaica for talks on Haiti at 'critical moment'

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday he hoped to make progress on the security and humanitarian crisis gripping Haiti as he held talks with Caribbean leaders in Jamaica. Blinken, who landed in Kingston on Monday afternoon on a trip organized at the last minute, said this was a "critical moment" for Haiti, where spiraling violence by armed groups threatens to bring down the government.

"We hope progress will be made on Haiti," he said ahead of a meeting with Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness. The State Department said in a statement that Blinken in Jamaica would "discuss a proposal developed by (the Caribbean Community) CARICOM and Haitian stakeholders to expedite a political transition in Haiti through the creation of a broad-based, independent presidential college," a reference to a proposed committee that would oversee Haiti ahead of elections.

The statement did not identify who the Haitian stakeholders were. Blinken would also discuss a multinational security mission intended to restore security to Haiti, which is set to be led by Kenya, it said.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said Washington was looking to expedite the deployment of the mission, which Haiti's prime minister requested in 2022. It was authorized by the UN Security Council in October. The United Nations estimates hundreds of thousands have been displaced and thousands killed in the overall conflict in Haiti, with widespread reports of rape, torture and ransom kidnappings since 2021.

Haiti entered a state of emergency on March 3 as clashes damaged communications and led to two prison breaks after Jimmy "Barbeque" Cherizier, a leader of an alliance of armed groups, said they would unite and overthrow Haiti's unelected Prime Minister Ariel Henry. On Sunday, the U.S. military airlifted non-essential personnel and stepped up security at Washington's embassy in Port-au-Prince.

Henry, who came to power after the 2021 assassination of the country's last president, is currently stranded in the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico. Blinken last week pressed him on the urgent need to accelerate a transition to a more inclusive government. A senior State Department official said U.S. officials have been working with regional countries on establishing a transitional committee that would oversee the multinational force and pave the way to the first elections since 2016.

Countries have been slow to offer support for the multinational force, with some raising doubts over the legitimacy of Henry's unelected government amid widespread protests. Many, both in Haitian communities and abroad, are wary of international interventions after previous U.N. missions left behind a devastating cholera epidemic and sex abuse scandals, for which reparations were never made.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Red Sea attacks may have silver lining for Southeast Asia

Red Sea attacks may have silver lining for Southeast Asia

 Malaysia
2
FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being tested for?

FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being tested for?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Viatris's injection for multiple sclerosis; China to increase number of response teams for new infectious diseases and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Viatris's injection for mult...

 Global
4
Biden budget plan would raise US taxes by $4.951 trillion over decade -Treasury

Biden budget plan would raise US taxes by $4.951 trillion over decade -Treas...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024