Philippines' says China's maritime-related proposals run contrary to its interests

The Philippine foreign ministry said on Tuesday it had received from China a number of concept papers on various maritime-related proposals but they could not be considered because they were against the Southeast Asian country's national interests.

The foreign ministry said among the proposals from China was one where it "insisted on actions that would be deemed as acquiescence or recognition of China's control and administration over the (Second Thomas Shoal) as its territory could not be considered by the Philippines without violating the Philippine constitution or international law."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)