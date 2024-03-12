UNHCR's Grandi and UN’s Piper call for renewed focus on Mozambique displacement

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, and the UN Secretary-General’s Special Adviser on Solutions to Internal Displacement, Robert Piper, today called for a renewed international commitment to finding solutions for displaced people in Mozambique.

Mozambique has faced significant challenges linked to violence from non-state armed groups since 2017 as well as the adverse impacts of the climate emergency, with over 1.2 million internally displaced as a result.

The Government has made important progress supporting the displaced in Mozambique while striving to address the reasons for their flight. More than 600,000 people have returned to their areas of origin – many of them in 2023 – but challenges remain. Many still lack basic services and adequate living conditions.

On a joint visit to the country, the UN principals reaffirmed their commitment to work with the Government and other partners to strengthen solutions for the displaced in Mozambique.

Mozambique is a pilot country under the UN Secretary-General’s Action Agenda on internal displacement, an effort to overhaul how the UN system responds to protracted displacement, through Government-led, development-anchored approaches to long-term solutions for internally displaced people.

“Mozambique is boldly paving a way to longer-term solutions for thousands of displaced families, despite the complexity of a context where both violence and disaster are driving displacement, often in already highly vulnerable communities,” Piper said. “I urge all international partners to support these efforts so that gains made to date are not lost.”

Piper and Grandi met President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, and senior government officials in Maputo before visiting displaced communities in Cabo Delgado, where there have been recent renewed attacks by non-state armed groups leading to the displacement of about 80,000 people.

Grandi and Piper met with internally displaced people and local authorities in Pemba and Mueda districts, examining transitional shelters, protection initiatives and community centres and meeting female entrepreneurs trained in business management. They also visited a development programme and met returnees in Mocimboa da Praia.

“We need to go further, look beyond humanitarian aid and strengthen development investment to the country – to create conditions for lasting peace, and a viable future for the displaced and their hosts,” said Grandi. “Security is key. Security means safety for citizens, feeling secure in their rights and having access to social security and services. The UN must continue to support Government efforts to meet short and long-term needs of the people while advocating for additional support to Mozambique."

More funding is required in 2024 to protect and advance solutions for refugees and forcibly displaced families. The country’s 2024 humanitarian appeal of US$413.4 million is less than 6 per cent funded.