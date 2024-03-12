PM Modi arrives at Pokhran firing range to witness Bharat Shakti exercise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Pokhran firing range in Rajasthan on Tuesday to witness the Bharat Shakti exercise which will demonstrate the prowess of indigenously manufactured defence equipment of the three services.

The integrated tri-service firepower and manoeuvre exercise will be held for about 50 minutes.

LCA Tejas, ALH Mk-IV, LCH Prachand, mobile anti-drone system, BMP-II and its variants, NAMICA (Nag Missile Carrier), T90 tanks, Dhanush, K9 Vajra and Pinaka rockets are among the platforms that will be demonstrated at Pokhran, about 100 km from Jaisalmer city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)