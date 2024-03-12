Left Menu

PM Modi arrives at Pokhran firing range to witness Bharat Shakti exercise

PTI | Pokhara | Updated: 12-03-2024 13:55 IST | Created: 12-03-2024 13:53 IST
PM Modi arrives at Pokhran firing range to witness Bharat Shakti exercise
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Image Credit: Twitter(@DrJitendraSingh)
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Pokhran firing range in Rajasthan on Tuesday to witness the Bharat Shakti exercise which will demonstrate the prowess of indigenously manufactured defence equipment of the three services.

The integrated tri-service firepower and manoeuvre exercise will be held for about 50 minutes.

LCA Tejas, ALH Mk-IV, LCH Prachand, mobile anti-drone system, BMP-II and its variants, NAMICA (Nag Missile Carrier), T90 tanks, Dhanush, K9 Vajra and Pinaka rockets are among the platforms that will be demonstrated at Pokhran, about 100 km from Jaisalmer city.

