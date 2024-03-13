Country Garden onshore bondholders have not received coupon payment, news site reports
Country Garden's onshore bondholders said they have not received a coupon payment due on Tuesday, Chinese digital news outlet thepaper.cn reported. The payment totalling 96 million yuan ($13 million ) has a 30-day grace period, the report said.
($1 = 7.1800 yuan)
