3-year-old girl kidnapped by two persons in Navi Mumbai

Two scooter-borne persons have allegedly kidnapped a three-year-old girl from Navi Mumbai township in Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at around 4 pm on Tuesday when the girl was playing outside her house in Ekta Nagar slum colony of Kopri village in Vashi area, a police spokesperson said.

Two persons arrived there on a scooter, offered some sweets to the girl and took her away on the two-wheeler, he said quoting the complaint of the child's mother who is a labourer.

The motive behind the offence was not known, the police said.

The police have registered a case against two persons, including one identified by the complainant, under Indian Penal Code section 363 (kidnapping), the official said, adding that efforts were on to trace the child.

