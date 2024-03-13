Left Menu

3-year-old girl kidnapped by two persons in Navi Mumbai

PTI | Thane | Updated: 13-03-2024 11:33 IST | Created: 13-03-2024 10:34 IST
3-year-old girl kidnapped by two persons in Navi Mumbai
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Two scooter-borne persons have allegedly kidnapped a three-year-old girl from Navi Mumbai township in Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at around 4 pm on Tuesday when the girl was playing outside her house in Ekta Nagar slum colony of Kopri village in Vashi area, a police spokesperson said.

Two persons arrived there on a scooter, offered some sweets to the girl and took her away on the two-wheeler, he said quoting the complaint of the child's mother who is a labourer.

The motive behind the offence was not known, the police said.

The police have registered a case against two persons, including one identified by the complainant, under Indian Penal Code section 363 (kidnapping), the official said, adding that efforts were on to trace the child.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hitaashee cards amazing 8-under to lead in sixth leg of WPGT

Hitaashee cards amazing 8-under to lead in sixth leg of WPGT

 Global
2
$46M raised through Islamic philanthropy for nearly 2 million refugees during 2023

$46M raised through Islamic philanthropy for nearly 2 million refugees durin...

 Global
3
SA-Ghana reaffirm continued nurturing of existing relations

SA-Ghana reaffirm continued nurturing of existing relations

South Africa
4
"For us development projects are not for forming a government...," PM Modi in Ahmedabad

"For us development projects are not for forming a government...," PM Modi i...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024