PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2024 11:17 IST | Created: 13-03-2024 11:17 IST
Row over appointment of EC: SC to hear plea of NGO on Friday
The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear on March 15 a plea of an NGO challenging the exclusion of the Chief Justice of India from a panel meant for selecting the CEC and the election commissioners. A bench headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna took note of the submissions of lawyer Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the NGO, Association for Democratic Reforms, seeking urgent listing of the plea and said it will be listed on Friday.

"I just got the message from the CJI that it will be listed on Friday," Justice Khanna said.

The NGO challenges the validity of a provision of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Act, 2023.

Under the new law, the selection panel includes the prime minister as the chairperson and the leader of opposition and a union minister nominated by the PM are the two members of it.

The NGO has moved the top court after Election Commissioner Arun Goel put in his papers recently.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

