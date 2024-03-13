China's military says delegation visited Maldives, Sri Lanka and Nepal March 4-13
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 13-03-2024 12:58 IST
A Chinese military delegation visited the Maldives, Sri Lanka and Nepal from March 4-13 and held meetings with the president of the Maldives and the defence departments of the three countries, China's Defence Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.
The international military cooperation delegation of China's People's Liberation Army had in-depth discussions on bilateral defence cooperation and reached a series of consensuses, the statement said, without elaborating.
