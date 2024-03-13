EU agrees 5 bln euro boost for Ukraine military aid fund
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 13-03-2024 22:22 IST | Created: 13-03-2024 22:22 IST
European Union countries agreed on Wednesday to provide 5 billion euros for military aid for Ukraine as part of a revamp of an EU-run assistance fund, the Belgian EU presidency said.
Envoys from the EU's 27 member countries agreed to the overhaul of the European Peace Facility fund at a meeting in Brussels, according to a post on social media platform X by Belgium, the current holder of the EU's rotating presidency.
