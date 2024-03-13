EU agrees 5 bln euro boost for Ukraine military aid fund

European Union countries agreed on Wednesday to provide 5 billion euros for military aid for Ukraine as part of a revamp of an EU-run assistance fund, the Belgian EU presidency said.

Envoys from the EU's 27 member countries agreed to the overhaul of the European Peace Facility fund at a meeting in Brussels, according to a post on social media platform X by Belgium, the current holder of the EU's rotating presidency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)