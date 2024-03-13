Some UN staff to start leaving Haiti due to security situation
Non-essential United Nations staff will start leaving Haiti on Wednesday due to the volatile security situation, a U.N. spokesperson said. "The U.N. is not leaving Haiti. Colleagues who carry out life-saving activities will remain in Haiti to continue operations. We continue to monitor the situation closely," the spokesperson said.
Reuters | Updated: 13-03-2024 23:12 IST | Created: 13-03-2024 23:12 IST
Non-essential United Nations staff will start leaving Haiti on Wednesday due to the volatile security situation, a U.N. spokesperson said.
"The U.N. is not leaving Haiti. Colleagues who carry out life-saving activities will remain in Haiti to continue operations. We continue to monitor the situation closely," the spokesperson said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Haiti
- U.N.
- United Nations
Advertisement