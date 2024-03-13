Left Menu

South Africa's foreign minister says citizens fighting with Israeli forces in Gaza will be arrested

South Africas foreign minister says her countrys citizens who fight in the Israeli armed forces or alongside them in Gaza will be arrested when they return home, deepening the rift between the nations after South Africa lay accusations of genocide against Israel at the United Nations top court.Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor made the comment earlier this week at a Palestinian solidarity event attended by officials from South Africas ruling African National Congress party.She also encouraged people to protest outside the embassies of what she called the five primary supporters of Israel and its military action in Gaza.

PTI | Capetown | Updated: 13-03-2024 23:48 IST | Created: 13-03-2024 23:48 IST
South Africa's foreign minister says citizens fighting with Israeli forces in Gaza will be arrested

South Africa's foreign minister says her country's citizens who fight in the Israeli armed forces or alongside them in Gaza will be arrested when they return home, deepening the rift between the nations after South Africa lay accusations of genocide against Israel at the United Nations' top court.

Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor made the comment earlier this week at a Palestinian solidarity event attended by officials from South Africa's ruling African National Congress party.

She also encouraged people to protest outside the embassies of what she called the "five primary supporters" of Israel and its military action in Gaza. She didn't name them but almost certainly was referring to the United States, the UK and Germany among others.

"I have already issued a statement alerting those who are South African and are fighting alongside or in the Israeli Defence Forces: We are ready. When you come home, we are going to arrest you," Pandor said, to rapturous applause from the audience.

In December, the foreign ministry said that the South African government was concerned that some of its citizens or permanent residents had joined the IDF to fight in Gaza and warned that they could face prosecution if they hadn't been granted permission to do so under South Africa's arms control laws.

Those with dual South African-Israeli citizenship could be stripped of their South African citizenship, the foreign ministry said.

Pandor's comments represented an apparent hardening of the government's stance.

It's not clear how many South African citizens have fought for Israel during the current war in Gaza. South Africa has a significant Jewish population of around 70,000 people.

The South African government was a vocal supporter of the Palestinian people and a critic of Israel even before the current war.

The issue is close to the ruling ANC party and many South Africans, who for years have compared Israel's policies against Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank with the treatment of non-whites in South Africa during its apartheid era of forced racial segregation and oppression.

Israel denies South Africa's charge that it has enforced a form of apartheid on Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza, and strongly rejects the charge by South Africa in the International Court of Justice that it is committing genocide in Gaza. That case may take years for a verdict.

Israel has replied by accusing South Africa of being a representative of the Hamas militant group that attacked southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing around 1,200 Israelis and taking 250 hostages back to Gaza, sparking the war.

Israel's assault on Gaza has killed over 31,000 Palestinians, driven most of the coastal enclave's 2.3 million people from their homes and caused a humanitarian disaster, with hundreds of thousands of Palestinians on the brink of starvation.

Pandor asked audience members at the Palestinian solidary event this week to make posters with the words ''Stop Genocide'' and protest outside the embassies of what she called the "five primary supporters" of Israel.

"Don't only come to this dinner. Be visible in the support of the people of Palestine,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
European shares scale new record high on earnings boost

European shares scale new record high on earnings boost

 Global
2
Forget Ethereum (ETH),Retik Finance (RETIK) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Are the Altcoins to Watch for Big Profits in March 2024

Forget Ethereum (ETH),Retik Finance (RETIK) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Are the Alt...

 United States
3
Zara-owner Inditex shares rise to record high on spring season boost

Zara-owner Inditex shares rise to record high on spring season boost

 Global
4
Mumbai Customs seize over 4 kg gold worth Rs 2.35 crore at airport

Mumbai Customs seize over 4 kg gold worth Rs 2.35 crore at airport

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024