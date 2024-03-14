Left Menu

Peru police arrest 18 in crackdown on arms trafficking, probing candidate's murder

Hundreds of Peruvian police officers raided dozens of properties around the country on Wednesday, arresting 18 people as part of an investigation into illegal arms trafficking and its role in the murder of an Ecuadorian presidential candidate last year.

Reuters | Lima | Updated: 14-03-2024 00:59 IST | Created: 14-03-2024 00:59 IST
Peru police arrest 18 in crackdown on arms trafficking, probing candidate's murder
  • Country:
  • Peru

Hundreds of Peruvian police officers raided dozens of properties around the country on Wednesday, arresting 18 people as part of an investigation into illegal arms trafficking and its role in the murder of an Ecuadorian presidential candidate last year. In the "mega-operation," some 700 officers raided houses and offices in four districts of the capital Lima and in the Tumbes, Cajamarca and Piura regions on Peru's border with Ecuador, said Jorge Chavez, who heads the Peru prosecutor's office against organized crime.

Chavez said the operation, with support from the U.S. embassy, targeted companies that allegedly imported weapons, mainly from the U.S. and Turkey, and later paid low-income individuals to acquire licenses and purchase the guns. The weapons later ended up in the hands of criminal gangs, Chavez said, including those responsible for the murder of Ecuadorean presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio.

Chavez's office has intelligence that "one of the weapons that came from these companies was likely used in the assassination of the former presidential candidate," he said in remarks shared on America Television. Villavicencio, a vocal critic of corruption and organized crime, was gunned down in August after a campaign rally in Quito, just 11 days before the country's presidential election.

Images broadcast on local television showed police on Wednesday seizing handguns, hunting and sports weapons, and long-range rifles, in additional to cell phones, computers and documents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
European shares scale new record high on earnings boost

European shares scale new record high on earnings boost

 Global
2
Forget Ethereum (ETH),Retik Finance (RETIK) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Are the Altcoins to Watch for Big Profits in March 2024

Forget Ethereum (ETH),Retik Finance (RETIK) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Are the Alt...

 United States
3
Zara-owner Inditex shares rise to record high on spring season boost

Zara-owner Inditex shares rise to record high on spring season boost

 Global
4
Mumbai Customs seize over 4 kg gold worth Rs 2.35 crore at airport

Mumbai Customs seize over 4 kg gold worth Rs 2.35 crore at airport

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024