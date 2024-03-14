Man killed in tiger attack in Chandrapur

Left Menu

A 58-year-old man was killed in a tiger attack in Maharashtras Chandrapur district on Thursday, a forest official said.The incident took place in forest area number 494 in Ballarpur range when Namdeo Atram had gone to collect wood, he said.The kin of the deceased have been given Rs 25,000 as initial relief.

PTI | Chandrapur | Updated: 14-03-2024 19:08 IST | Created: 14-03-2024 19:08 IST
A 58-year-old man was killed in a tiger attack in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Thursday, a forest official said.

The incident took place in forest area number 494 in Ballarpur range when Namdeo Atram had gone to collect wood, he said.

''The kin of the deceased have been given Rs 25,000 as initial relief. We have deployed eight camera traps to monitor the area. Personnel from the primary response team (PRT) have also been stationed there,'' the official said.

