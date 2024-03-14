Left Menu

Berlin: Scholz, Zelenskiy to keep talking on support for peace

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 14-03-2024 19:12 IST | Created: 14-03-2024 19:12 IST
  • Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz assured Ukraine of closer cooperation with international partners on military support in a telephone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, a German government spokesperson said on Thursday.

"The Chancellor and Ukrainian President agreed to continue their constructive dialogue, also with a view to global support for a peace solution, and to remain in close contact," said the spokesperson in a statement.

