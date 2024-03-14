Left Menu

India, Brazil hold first '2+2' defence and foreign ministerial dialogue

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2024 20:03 IST | Created: 14-03-2024 20:03 IST
India, Brazil hold first '2+2' defence and foreign ministerial dialogue
  • Country:
  • India

India and Brazil on Thursday explored ways to expand cooperation in areas of energy, critical minerals, technology and counter-terrorism at their first '2+2' defence and foreign ministerial dialogue.

External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the talks spanned various key areas of cooperation.

''Discussions spanned defence, space, energy, critical minerals, tech, counter-terrorism and regional, multilateral & other issues of mutual interest,'' he said on 'X'.

The dialogue took place in Delhi.

It was co-chaired by additional secretary in the external affairs ministry G V Srinivas and joint secretary in the defence ministry Vishwesh Negi.

The Brazilian delegation was led by Director at Brazilian foreign ministry Marcelo Camara and Rear Admiral Fernando de Luca Marques de Oliviera.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

 South Africa
2
INSIGHT-Obscure trust links India's top businesses with Modi's election war chest

INSIGHT-Obscure trust links India's top businesses with Modi's election war ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA staff raise concerns over data from J&J, Bristol's CAR-T therapies; Bird flu strain raises alarm as virus kills South American wildlife and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA staff raise concerns over data from J&J, Bristol...

 Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-African cocoa plants run out of beans as global chocolate crisis deepens

EXCLUSIVE-African cocoa plants run out of beans as global chocolate crisis d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024