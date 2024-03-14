Schumer urges Israel to make 'significant course corrections' for peace
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Thursday that Israel must make "significant course corrections" to achieve lasting peace with the Palestinians.
In a speech on the Senate floor, Democrat Schumer also said it would be a "grave mistake" for Israel to reject a two-state solution and urged negotiators in the Israel-Gaza conflict to do everything possible secure a ceasefire, release hostages and get aid into Gaza.
