Modi govt committed to making rollout of new criminal laws seamless, says Amit Shah

The Narendra Modi government is committed to making the rollout of the new criminal laws seamless, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday.

The three new laws -- the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam -- will overhaul the country's criminal justice system. The laws will come into effect on July 1.

Shah also said the government is powering its battle against terrorism with the sharp edge of technology and robust infrastructure.

While launching the National Crime Records Bureau's (NCRB) website and mobile app ''Sankalan'', he said the portal and app will guide citizens and law enforcement agencies on the three new laws.

The home minister said the app will enable smooth implementation of the new justice system by bridging the new and the old criminal laws.

''The Modi government is committed to making the rollout of the new criminal justice system seamless,'' he said in a post on X.

The three laws got parliamentary approval on December 21 and President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent on December 25.

The laws will replace the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure, and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872, respectively.

While inaugurating the state-of-the-art Criminal Case Management System (CCMS) software of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) via videoconferencing, Shah said with the new technology of aggregating and analysing data with lightning speed, the NIA will now conduct investigations with enhanced swiftness and accuracy. ''PM @narendramodi ji's government is powering its battle against terrorism with the sharp edge of technology and the facilities of robust infrastructure,'' he said in another post.

The home minister also inaugurated two offices of the NIA in Jammu and Kochi and laid the foundation stone for a residential complex in Ranchi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)