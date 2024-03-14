Left Menu

Scholz, Zelenskiy discuss military support, peace in phone call

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz assured Ukraine its international partners will cooperate closely on military support in a telephone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, a government spokesperson said on Thursday. The phone call took place ahead of talks on Friday between Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Berlin to discuss aid for Ukraine, just over two years since Russia invaded its neighbour.

Reuters | Updated: 14-03-2024 21:55 IST | Created: 14-03-2024 21:55 IST
Scholz, Zelenskiy discuss military support, peace in phone call

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz assured Ukraine its international partners will cooperate closely on military support in a telephone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, a government spokesperson said on Thursday.

The phone call took place ahead of talks on Friday between Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Berlin to discuss aid for Ukraine, just over two years since Russia invaded its neighbour. "The Chancellor and Ukrainian President agreed to continue their constructive dialogue, also with a view to global support for a peace solution, and to remain in close contact," said the German spokesperson in a statement.

Zelenskiy said they discussed defence cooperation and that he had thanked Germany for joining Czech efforts to obtain artillery ammunition for Ukraine, which will result in fresh rounds by June. "I informed the Federal Chancellor about the priority needs of Ukrainian defenders: armored vehicles, artillery, and air defense," Zelenskiy posted on social media platform X.

Scholz has so far resisted calls to supply Ukraine with Taurus cruise missiles, saying German soldiers would need to be involved to help operate them which could lead to an international escalation of the conflict. Zelenskiy said he and Scholz had coordinated positions before Friday's three-way meeting in Berlin. The talks follow tension between France and Germany over comments made by Macron in which he did not rule out deploying ground troops in Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

 South Africa
2
INSIGHT-Obscure trust links India's top businesses with Modi's election war chest

INSIGHT-Obscure trust links India's top businesses with Modi's election war ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA staff raise concerns over data from J&J, Bristol's CAR-T therapies; Bird flu strain raises alarm as virus kills South American wildlife and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA staff raise concerns over data from J&J, Bristol...

 Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-African cocoa plants run out of beans as global chocolate crisis deepens

EXCLUSIVE-African cocoa plants run out of beans as global chocolate crisis d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024