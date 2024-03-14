Left Menu

'I am in heaven and enjoying it,' says murder accused in jail video; UP Police order probe

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 14-03-2024 22:17 IST | Created: 14-03-2024 22:17 IST
'I am in heaven and enjoying it,' says murder accused in jail video; UP Police order probe
  • Country:
  • India

A purported video of a murder accused lodged in Bareilly Central Jail hosting a live video on a social media platform has surfaced and a probe has been ordered into the matter, police said on Thursday.

Action will be taken against whoever is found guilty in the investigation, they said.

Asif is accused of shooting a public works department (PWD) contractor Rakesh Yadav (34) to death in broad daylight on December 2, 2019 in Sadar Bazar Police Station area of Shahjahanpur.

Another accused Rahul Chaudhury was also accused to have killed Yadav and the duo are currently lodged in Bareilly Central Jail.

A video of a murder accused lodged in prison went viral on social media, Deputy Inspector General (Prison) Kuntal Kishore said.

In the 2 minute-long video, Asif is heard saying, ''I am in heaven and enjoying it.'' On seeing the video on soial media, the deceased's brother met District Magistrate Umesh Pratap Singh on Thursday and gave him a complaint letter. He said in the letter that the murder accused were getting special facilities in the jail. He said that the two accused had been hired from Meerut to kill his brother.

DIG Kishore told PTI over the phone that he has seen the video. ''A probe in the matter is underway. After investigation, legal action will be taken against whoever is found guilty,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

 South Africa
2
INSIGHT-Obscure trust links India's top businesses with Modi's election war chest

INSIGHT-Obscure trust links India's top businesses with Modi's election war ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA staff raise concerns over data from J&J, Bristol's CAR-T therapies; Bird flu strain raises alarm as virus kills South American wildlife and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA staff raise concerns over data from J&J, Bristol...

 Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-African cocoa plants run out of beans as global chocolate crisis deepens

EXCLUSIVE-African cocoa plants run out of beans as global chocolate crisis d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024