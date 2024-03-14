Left Menu

No significant info in WhatsApp chats of convicts in Judge Uttam Anand's murder case: CBI to HC

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 14-03-2024 22:48 IST | Created: 14-03-2024 22:48 IST
No significant info in WhatsApp chats of convicts in Judge Uttam Anand's murder case: CBI to HC
  • Country:
  • India

The CBI on Thursday informed the Jharkhand High Court that no significant information has been derived from the WhatsApp chats of two people convicted in the murder of Judge Uttam Anand in Dhanbad.

Judge Anand was killed while he was out for a morning walk on July 28, 2021.

The CBI submitted details of the WhatsApp chats of the two convicts.

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Ananda Sen was hearing a public interest litigation initiated suo moto after the murder.

The high court had then taken up the matter and started monitoring the investigation which was initially started by the Dhanbad police. However, with the investigation not picking up pace, the CBI was handed over the case.

The CBI in the course of the investigation had picked up two persons -- Lakhan Verma and Rahul Verma. They were the driver and conductor of the autorickshaw that hit Judge Anand.

They were found guilty and have been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder.

Anand, an additional district judge, was knocked off by the auto-rickshaw near Randhir Verma Chowk early in the morning. The episode was captured on CCTV and the visuals sent shockwaves across the nation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

 South Africa
2
INSIGHT-Obscure trust links India's top businesses with Modi's election war chest

INSIGHT-Obscure trust links India's top businesses with Modi's election war ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA staff raise concerns over data from J&J, Bristol's CAR-T therapies; Bird flu strain raises alarm as virus kills South American wildlife and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA staff raise concerns over data from J&J, Bristol...

 Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-African cocoa plants run out of beans as global chocolate crisis deepens

EXCLUSIVE-African cocoa plants run out of beans as global chocolate crisis d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024