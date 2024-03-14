Left Menu

EU foreign policy chief Borrell, in Washington, says outcome of Ukraine war will be decided this spring and summer

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-03-2024 23:57 IST | Created: 14-03-2024 23:57 IST
EU foreign policy chief Borrell, in Washington, says outcome of Ukraine war will be decided this spring and summer
  • United States

The EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday after holding meetings in Washington that the outcome of the war in Ukraine will be decided this spring and summer, with many analysts expecting a major Russian offensive this summer.

Calling for sustained support for Ukraine amid doubts over continuing U.S. military aid to Kyiv, Borrell told reporters Ukraine could not wait until the results of the U.S. presidential election in November.

