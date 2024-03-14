EU's Borrell says Gaza humanitarian crisis is a 'man-made' disaster

European foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said after meetings in Washington on Thursday that the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza was not a natural disaster but a "man-made" one.

Borrell, in a briefing with reporters at the EU's offices in Washington, said that world leaders needed to put more pressure on Israel to open borders for humanitarian access to Gaza.

