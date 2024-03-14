EU's Borrell says Gaza humanitarian crisis is a 'man-made' disaster
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-03-2024 00:01 IST | Created: 14-03-2024 23:58 IST
- Country:
- United States
European foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said after meetings in Washington on Thursday that the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza was not a natural disaster but a "man-made" one.
Borrell, in a briefing with reporters at the EU's offices in Washington, said that world leaders needed to put more pressure on Israel to open borders for humanitarian access to Gaza.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Josep Borrell
- Borrell
- European
- Israel
- Washington
- Gaza
Advertisement
ALSO READ
European shares rise ahead of US inflation data
Europeans discuss further help to Moldova amid Russian destabilisation, says France
European defence, foreign ministers to meet in Paris to discuss Ukraine, Moldova support, says French foreign ministry
European shares edge up on earnings relief; German DAX at record high
European crime ring behind 60 killings is dismantled, Greece says