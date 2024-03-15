Left Menu

J&K: 350 youths from displaced, migrant communities get financial assistance

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 15-03-2024 00:08 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 00:08 IST
J&K: 350 youths from displaced, migrant communities get financial assistance
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday provided financial support to 350 youths from displaced and migrant communities to ''ignite'' entrepreneurial culture among them.

The beneficiaries included people from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, West Pakistan refugees and Kashmiri migrant families, an official statement said.

At the event, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said, ''The financial assistance extended to displaced families will help them realise their dreams and ignite entrepreneurial culture in the community.'' During the Special Governance camp, various government departments, District Industry Centres, in collaboration with J&K Bank and Relief and Rehabilitation Department reached out to the youngsters aspiring to start their own business ventures and contribute to society.

''Entrepreneurship is not merely a means of livelihood for youth but a potent instrument to fulfil their aspirations and dreams. Jammu and Kashmir government is committed to providing support for skill development and entrepreneurship opportunity to empower the future of the youth," the Lt Governor said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

 South Africa
2
INSIGHT-Obscure trust links India's top businesses with Modi's election war chest

INSIGHT-Obscure trust links India's top businesses with Modi's election war ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA staff raise concerns over data from J&J, Bristol's CAR-T therapies; Bird flu strain raises alarm as virus kills South American wildlife and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA staff raise concerns over data from J&J, Bristol...

 Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-African cocoa plants run out of beans as global chocolate crisis deepens

EXCLUSIVE-African cocoa plants run out of beans as global chocolate crisis d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024