Canada pauses non-lethal military exports to Israel, says government source
Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 15-03-2024 00:24 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 00:24 IST
- Country:
- Canada
Canada has paused non-lethal military exports to Israel since January because of the rapidly evolving situation on the ground, a Canadian government source said on Thursday.
The source, who requested anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation, did not give more details. The freeze was first reported by the Toronto Star.
