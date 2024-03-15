Russian national detained in Moscow for launching drones for Ukraine -Ifax cites FSB
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-03-2024 12:28 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 12:24 IST
Russia's Federal Security Service said on Friday that a Russian national had been detained in Moscow on suspicion of launching drones on behalf of Ukraine, the Interfax news agency reported.
