BRS MLA's brother arrested for 'illegal' mining

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-03-2024 13:09 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 13:07 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A BRS MLA's brother was arrested in connection with a case over alleged illegal mining, Sangareddy district police said on Friday.

Patancheru Constituency MLA G Mahipal Reddy's brother, G Madhusudhan Reddy, was arrested after a case was registered against him for alleged illegal and excess mining in the district by the companies owned by him, police said.

The BRS termed the arrest as a political vendetta by the ruling Congress.

Based on the complaint by Tahsildar, a case was registered and Madhusudhan Reddy was taken into custody, a police official said.

Further investigation is on.

