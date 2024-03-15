BRS MLA's brother arrested for 'illegal' mining
- Country:
- India
A BRS MLA's brother was arrested in connection with a case over alleged illegal mining, Sangareddy district police said on Friday.
Patancheru Constituency MLA G Mahipal Reddy's brother, G Madhusudhan Reddy, was arrested after a case was registered against him for alleged illegal and excess mining in the district by the companies owned by him, police said.
The BRS termed the arrest as a political vendetta by the ruling Congress.
Based on the complaint by Tahsildar, a case was registered and Madhusudhan Reddy was taken into custody, a police official said.
Further investigation is on.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sangareddy
- BRS MLA's
- Reddy
- Congress
- G Madhusudhan Reddy
- Madhusudhan
- Tahsildar
ALSO READ
Congressional leaders reach a tentative deal to avoid government shutdown. But Ukraine aid stalls
Himachal Speaker likely to pronounce order on future of six defected Congress MLAs
Himachal CM Sukhu calls 'breakfast meeting' of all Congress MLAs in Shimla
US Defense Secretary Austin faces Congress grilling over health secrecy
Himachal Pradesh: Six Congress MLAs disqualified by assembly speaker