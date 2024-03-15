Russia says it repelled attempted Ukrainian cross-border incursion on Thursday
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-03-2024 13:34 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 13:19 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia's Defence Ministry said on Friday that its forces had thwarted a Ukrainian attempt to launch a cross-border attack on Russia's Belgorod region on Thursday.
In a statement, the ministry said that Ukraine had attempted to land forces by helicopters in Belgorod region, a frontier province that has come under regular attack in recent months.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Belgorod
- Defence Ministry
- Russia
- Ukraine
- Ukrainian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Defence ministry seals procurement deals worth Rs 39,125 crore
Defence Ministry signs deal with Indian firm to upgrade Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft simulator
Two killed in Russia's Belgorod region after drone attack, says governor
Kremlin says Ukrainian attacks on Belgorod aim to disrupt presidential election
China's defence ministry says it held military staff dialogue with NATO