Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu assume charge as Election Commissioners

Shri Gyanesh Kumar and Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu today assumed charge as Election Commissioners in the Election Commission of India.

Chief Election Commissioner Shri Rajiv Kumar welcomed the newly appointed Election Commissioner’s at Nirvachan Sadan to the action packed and intense twelve weeks ahead. He emphasized the significance of their joining at this historic point, when team ECI is all set to conduct the General Elections 2024 in the world's largest democracy.

A notification regarding appointment of the Election Commissioners was published in the Gazette on March 14, 2024. Shri Gyanesh Kumar and Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu are officers from the 1988 batch of the Indian Administrative Service who belonged to the Kerala and Uttarakhand cadre respectively.

(With Inputs from PIB)