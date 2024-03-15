Israel says Hamas hostage proposals "unrealistic", delegation to go to Qatar

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office described the latest proposals for a hostage deal by the Islamist movement Hamas as unrealistic on Friday but said a delegation would leave for Qatar to discuss Israel's position on a potential agreement.

It said Netanyahu had approved plans for a military operation in Rafah, the southern Gaza city where more than a million people are sheltering, and said the army was preparing operational issues and the evacuation of the civilian population.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)