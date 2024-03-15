DIARY-Political and General News Events from March 15

For other diaries, please see:

FRIDAY, MARCH 15 ** BEIJING - Angolan President João Lourenço will make a state visit to China (To Mar. 17)

** OTTAWA - The Tanaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ireland Micheal Martin begins a seven-day visit to Canada. (To March 18) ** AMMAN/RAMALLAH/ BEIRUT/ RIYADH - Brazil's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mauro Vieira, to visit Jordan, Palestine, Lebanon, and Saudi Arabia. (To March 20)

TOKYO - Rubén Darío Ramírez Lezcano, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Paraguay, will visit Japan. (To March 16) WASHINGTON DC - Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar will undertake an official visit to United States. (To March 17) NEW DELHI - Prime Minister of Bhutan Tshering Tobgay will be on an official visit to India. (to March 18) BEIJING - Angola's President João Lourenço will visit China. (To March 17) JAKARTA - New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters to visit Indonesia (Final day) WASHINGTON DC - U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm hosts EU-US Energy Council meeting with European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and EU Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson at the State Department - 1900 GMT.

BAKU - Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan and Georgian counterpart Ilia Darchiashvili will hold the ninth trilateral meeting in Baku. BERLIN - French President Emmanuel Macron and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk will meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin.

CAIRO - European Commision President Ursula von der Leyen travels to Egypt with Belgian, Greek and Italian Prime Ministers. They will meet with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi. WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Joe Biden will meet Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala in Washington. BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz receives European Council President Charles Michel for talks at Berlin's chancellery - 1500 GMT. NUUK, DENMARK - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visits Greenland where she will meet Greenland's government chairman Mute Bourup Eged and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen as well as open the EU Commission's new office in Nuuk.

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Joe Biden will host Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar. SINGAPORE - New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters to visit Singapore. DUBLIN, Ireland - St. Patrick's Festival (to Mar. 18).

GLOBAL - World Day of Action against Seal Hunting. DAMASCUS - Syria marks the 13th anniversary of an uprising against President Bashar al-Assad. RUSSIAN FEDERATION - Russian Presidency Election. (To Mar. 17) - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, MARCH 16

** MANILA - Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivers arrival speech after working visit in Germany and Czech Republic - 0800 GMT. HALABJA, Iraq – 36th anniversary of 5,000 civilian Kurds being killed in Iraqi chemical weapons attack. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MARCH 17

** TEL AVIV, Israel - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visits Israel. Scholz will meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog to discuss current developments in the Gaza conflict and the situation in the Middle East. CANBERRA/WELLINGTON - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit Australia and New Zealand. (to March 21)

SEOUL - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in South Korea to meet South Korean officials and attend the third Summit for Democracy. (to Mar. 18) CAIRO - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen travels to Egypt with Belgian, Greek and Italian Prime Ministers. They will meet with Egypt President El Sisi.

ITALY - Anniversary of the unification of Italy. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MARCH 18

** BUCHAREST - Romanian Energy Minister Sebastian Burduja and U.S. ambassador Kathleen Kavalec visit the town of Doicesti in central Romania. ** COPENHAGEN - Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen will meet Belgian Defence Minister Ludivine Dedonder to discuss the cooperation on the F-16 coalition - 0700 GMT.

** BRUSSELS - UN agencies, EU discuss humanitarian situation in Gaza at conference - 0800 GMT. ** HAMBURG - German economy and climate minister Robert Habeck will attend the Canada-Germany Hydrogen and Ammonia Producer-Offtaker Conference in Hamburg - 0900 GMT.

** BRUSSELS - Swiss President Viola Amherd meets with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels - 1000 GMT. ** STOCKHOLM - Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf and Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson to give speeches at a NATO accession ceremony outside the Swedish parliament - 0730 GMT.

DHAKA - Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria will visit Bangladesh. (To March 21) MANILA - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will be in Manila for an official visit (To Mar. 19)

BRUSSELS - EU foreign ministers meet in Brussels the day after the Russian election to discuss the war in Ukraine -- including a video call with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba -- human rights in Belarus and the situation on the ground in the Middle East - 0930 GMT. PARIS - OECD Economic Survey of Slovakia. ACCRA - International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva will brief journalists in Ghana on its loan programme - 1130 GMT.

BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 19

** LUXEMBOURG (CITY) - Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Schmyhal will visit Luxembourg and meet with his Luxembourgish counterpart Luc Frieden. ** BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas meet during the Friedrich-August-von-Hayek conference in Berlin - 1000 GMT.

RAMSTEIN, GERMANY - U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin hosts the 7th in-person Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting at Ramstein U.S. Air Base in Germany "to discuss the ongoing crisis in Ukraine with ministers of defense and senior military officials from around the world." HANOI - The King and Queen of the Netherlands meet Vietnam's leaders during a state visit. ULAANBAATAR - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in Ulaanbaatar to meet Mongolian officials. EGYPT – 13th anniversary of Egyptian referendum on constitutional reforms. BERLIN - EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen discusses the topic "Is Europe being left behind?" at the EUROPE 2024 media summit – 0910 GMT. BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 20 ** ISTANBUL - Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares visits Turkey and holds talks with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan.

** LEIPZIG, Germany - Germany's Scholz to meet Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte ahead of the opening of Leipzig book fair for a joint discussion. PRAGUE - Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky meets Polish counterpart Radoslaw Sikorski in Prague, followed by news conference - 1600 GMT.

BRUSSELS - EU-Ukraine Association Council. BERLIN - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck discusses European competitiveness at a German media summit called EUROPE 2024. – 1630 GMT BRUSSELS – EU Tripartite Social Summit. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MARCH 21 MANILA - Philippine Finance Secretary Ralph Recto administers the oath of officers of the Economic Journalists Association of the Philippines. COPENHAGEN - Around 40 climate leaders and ministers meet in Copenhagen to discuss the path towards the COP29 in Azerbaijan in November (To Mar. 22) BRUSSELS - European Council (To Mar. 22)

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MARCH 22

BRUSSELS - Euro Summit. GLOBAL - World Water Day. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, MARCH 23 SLOVAKIA - Slovakian Presidency election.

GLOBAL - World Meteorological Day. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MARCH 24

SENEGAL - Senegal holds presidential election. GLOBAL - World Tuberculosis Day.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MARCH 29

DUBAI - HORSE RACING - 2024 Dubai World Cup. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, APRIL 2

GLOBAL - World Autism Awareness Day BUENOS AIRES - Argentina marks 42nd anniversary of start of Falklands war. LUANG PRABANG, Laos - 11th ASEAN Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors' Meeting (11th AFMGM) (To Apr. 5) - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 3 VILNIUS - Norway's Crown Prince Haakon will visit Lithuania from April 3-4 and meet with the country's president and Norwegian troops serving in NATO's multinational battlegroup stationed in Rukla.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, APRIL 4

GLOBAL - International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action. KUWAIT - Kuwaiti National Assembly Election. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, APRIL 7 GLOBAL - World Health Organisation observes World Health Day. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, APRIL 8

WASHINGTON/MOSCOW – 13th anniversary of signing a bilateral treaty between Russia and the United States on the Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms, START-2 (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty). GLOBAL - International Roma Nation Day. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, APRIL 10

SOUTH KOREA - South Korean National Assembly Election. SMOLENSK, Russia/CRACOW, Poland - 14th Anniversary of the Smolensk Tragedy to be held in Smolensk, Russia, as well as in Poland.

WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Joe Biden welcomes Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for a state visit. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, APRIL 11 FRANCE – 13th Anniversary of the French law banning the burqa and niqab. ABIDJAN – 13th anniversary of the arrest of former Ivorian President Laurent Gbagbo by supporters of president-elect Alassane Ouattara with the help of French forces, thereby ending the 2010-2011 Ivorian crisis and civil war. AUGUSTA, United States - U.S. Masters Golf 2024 (to Apr. 14). LUXEMBOURG - Eurogroup Meeting.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, APRIL 12

GLOBAL - International Day of Human Space Flight. SAHARA DESERT, Morocco - Desert Marathon Des sables (to Apr 22).

LUXEMBOURG – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, APRIL 15

BOSTON - 2024 Boston Marathon. BELFAST/NEW YORK – 111th Anniversary of the sinking of the Titanic.

BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of energy ministers. (To Apr. 16) - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, APRIL 16 OTTAWA - Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will present the 2024-25 budget to parliament - 2000 GMT. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 17 SOLOMON ISLANDS - Solomon Islander National Parliament Election.

AMSTERDAM - Queen Letizia and King Felipe VI of Spain will make a state visit to the Netherlands, at the invitation of the King of the Netherlands. (To Apr. 18) ROME - G7 foreign ministers meet on Italian island of Capri. (To Apr. 19) BRUSSELS - Special European Council. (to Apr. 18) - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, APRIL 18

WASHINGTON DC - G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, APRIL 19 WASHINGTON DC - Annual meetings of the Boards of Governors of the World Bank Group and IMF, Spring meetings. (To Apr. 21) - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, APRIL 20 UNITED STATES - 14th anniversary of Gulf of Mexico Oil Spill.

TOGO - Togolese National Assembly Election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, APRIL 21 MALDIVES - Maldivian People's Council Election.

LONDON - 2024 London Marathon. PARIS – 63rd anniversary of the first manned mission to space. ECUADOR – Ecuador Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, APRIL 22 GLOBAL - Earth Day.

LUXEMBOURG – EU Foreign Affairs Council. NEW YORK, United states - Economic and Social Council, Annual Economic and Social Council forum on financing for development follow-up, including the special high-level meeting of the Council with the World Bank, IMF, WTO and UNCTAD. (To Apr. 25)

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, APRIL 23

BRUSSELS - EU Informal meeting of health ministers. (To April 24) STOCKHOLM - Finnish President Alexander Stubb visits Sweden on his first state trip since taking office on March 1.

GLOBAL – U.N. World Book and Copyright Day. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, APRIL 24

NORTH MACEDONIA - North Macedonian Presidency Election. GLOBAL - World Immunization Week 2024 (to April 30). - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, APRIL 25 GLOBAL - World Malaria Day. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, APRIL 28 PORT ARTHUR, Tasmania – 26th anniversary of Port Arthur Massacre in Tasmania.

VENICE, Italy - Pope Francis visits Venice. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, APRIL 29 BRUSSELS - EU Informal meeting of the General Affairs Council. (To April 30) LONDON – 13th wedding anniversary of Prince William and Catherine Middleton.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MAY 1

VATICAN CITY – 13th anniversary of beatification ceremony of late Pope John Paul II. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAY 2 ABBOTTABAD, Pakistan – The day marks the 13th year since Al-Qaeda Chief Osama bin Laden was killed in a U.S. special forces raid, ending a near decade-long worldwide hunt for the mastermind of the Sept. 11 attacks.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MAY 3

GLOBAL - World Press Freedom Day. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MAY 5 PANAMA - Panamanian Presidency Election.

PANAMA - Panamanian National Assembly Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAY 6

CHAD - Chadian Presidency Election. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MAY 7 BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Development) Meeting.

GLOBAL - World Asthma Day. MALMÖ ARENA, SWEDEN - 2024 Eurovision Song Contest. (To May 11)

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MAY 8

NORTH MACEDONIA - North Macedonian Assembly Election. GLOBAL - World Red Cross Red and Crescent Day.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MAY 12

LITHUANIA - Lithuanian Presidency Election. LITHUANIA – Referendum Election.

GLOBAL - International Nurse's Day - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MAY 13 Brussels - Eurogroup Meeting.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAY 14

BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MAY 15

GLOBAL - U.N. International Day of Families. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAY 16 LISBON – 12th Anniversary of 78 billion euro bail-out of Portugal by eurozone leaders.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MAY 17

GLOBAL - World Telecommunication and Information Society Day - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, MAY 18 GLOBAL - International Museum Day

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MAY 19

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - Dominican Senate Election. DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - Dominican Chamber of Deputies Election.

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - Dominican Presidency Election. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAY 21

BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MAY 22

GLOBAL - International Day for Biological Diversity. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MAY 29 SOUTH AFRICA - South African National Assembly Election.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MAY 31

GLOBAL - World No Tobacco Day. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For Technical Issues Please Contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

