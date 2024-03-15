Left Menu

Congo lifts moratorium on death penalty, justice ministry circular shows

BENI, Democratic Republic of Congo, March 15 (Reuters) - D emocratic Republic Congo has lifted a moratorium on the death penalty, citing treachery and espionage in recurring armed conflicts as the reason for allowing a resumption of executions, said a justice ministry circular seen by Reuters on Friday.

Reuters | Beni | Updated: 15-03-2024 21:06 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 21:06 IST
Congo lifts moratorium on death penalty, justice ministry circular shows
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

BENI, Democratic Republic of Congo, March 15 (Reuters) - D emocratic Republic Congo has lifted a moratorium on the death penalty, citing treachery and espionage in recurring armed conflicts as the reason for allowing a resumption of executions, said a justice ministry circular seen by Reuters on Friday. The central African country introduced the moratorium on the death penalty in early 2000. However, it has never been abolished.

Justice Minister Rose Mutombo wrote in the circular dated March 13 that the death penalty was reintroduced to rid the army of traitors and curb the resurgence of terrorism and banditry acts. The decision was adopted by a council of ministers on Feb. 9. The death sentence can be imposed in cases of war crimes, crimes against humanity, espionage, rebellion and criminal conspiracy, the document showed.

Two provinces in the east of the country, North Kivu and Ituri, have been under a state of siege since 2021. In recent months, dozens of political opponents, businessmen, civil servants and soldiers have been arrested for colluding with the M23 rebellion and Rwanda. The M23 is a Tutsi-led group that has intensified its campaign in eastern Congo this year. U.N. experts and Western powers such as the United States and France say that the group is backed by Rwanda, which Rwanda denies.

"In addition to being unconstitutional, the lifting of the moratorium... opens the door to summary executions in this country, where the defective functioning of the justice system is recognised by everyone," citizens' movement Lucha said on X. Amnesty International said that this decision was a serious step backwards and a further sign of President Felix Tshisekedi administration's alarming backtracking on human rights.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2024, Pepe Coin (PEPE) Close Behind

Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship mishap; South Korea scientists tout 'beef rice' as source of protein for the future and more

Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship...

 Global
3
BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Reckitt unit hit with $60 million verdict in Enfamil baby formula case in Illinois and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024