Left Menu

Ukraine urges poor nations to protect citizens from Russian recruitment

Ukraine urged Global South countries on Friday to do more to prevent their citizens from being recruited to fight for Russia in its war on Ukraine, presenting to the public what it said were eight prisoners of war from such countries. Those people included five men from Nepal, and one each from Cuba, Somalia and Sierra Leone, according to Petro Yatsenko, a representative at the Ukrainian government's Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

Reuters | Updated: 15-03-2024 21:59 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 21:59 IST
Ukraine urges poor nations to protect citizens from Russian recruitment

Ukraine urged Global South countries on Friday to do more to prevent their citizens from being recruited to fight for Russia in its war on Ukraine, presenting to the public what it said were eight prisoners of war from such countries.

Those people included five men from Nepal, and one each from Cuba, Somalia and Sierra Leone, according to Petro Yatsenko, a representative at the Ukrainian government's Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War. "By showing these citizens who are captured, we are saying that perhaps it is necessary to use more radical, more effective steps so that tens, hundreds of these people won't be conned by agitators," he told reporters in Kyiv.

"If we take a country with a low level of income per population, there is a high probability that some citizens of that country may be recruited by Russia and used as storm troopers, cannon fodder," Yatsenko said. Last week, India said it uncovered a major trafficking network which it said lured young men to take jobs in Russia before sending them to the front.

In December, Nepal said it asked Moscow not to recruit its citizens into the Russian army and to send back any Nepali soldier serving there. The prisoners were presented in military uniforms, sat in two rows, at a news conference in central Kyiv.

"As long as they aren't decreed by a court to be mercenaries, we are treating them in the same way we are treating other prisoners of war," Yatsenko added. He added that the number of foreigners fighting for Russia appeared to have risen as the flow from Russian prisons dropped.

The Wagner group, a massive Russian private military group, recruited extensively from prisons before its leader Yevgeny Prigozhin staged a mutiny last year and subsequently died in a plane crash. Russia has not commented on allegations by Global South countries that it is recruiting their citizens to fight.

Moscow frequently accuses Kyiv of also having "foreign mercenaries" on its side, a claim that Ukraine denies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2024, Pepe Coin (PEPE) Close Behind

Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship mishap; South Korea scientists tout 'beef rice' as source of protein for the future and more

Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship...

 Global
3
BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Reckitt unit hit with $60 million verdict in Enfamil baby formula case in Illinois and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024