Top UN official slams Russia’s illegal elections in occupied Ukraine
UN News | Updated: 16-03-2024 02:33 IST | Created: 16-03-2024 02:33 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
G20 finance chiefs fail to reach joint statement amid Gaza, Ukraine debate
Russia ready to hand over crash victims' bodies to Ukraine, RIA says
Biden and Italy's Meloni to hold talks at time of worries about Ukraine, political headwinds at home
Additional $760 Million donated to help Ukraine sustain critical government services
Zara to return to Ukraine after 2-year closure, FT reports