Left Menu

Maine sheriff had cause to seize shooter's guns before mass killing, panel finds

Law enforcement authorities had probable cause to place U.S. Army reservist Robert Card into protective custody and seize his guns a month before he shot 18 people to death in Lewiston, Maine, an independent commission said in a report on Friday. In a unanimous finding, the seven-member panel appointed by Maine's governor and attorney general determined that the Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Office failed to take action under the state's so-called Yellow Flag law that may have prevented the mass shooting.

Reuters | Updated: 16-03-2024 07:22 IST | Created: 16-03-2024 07:22 IST
Maine sheriff had cause to seize shooter's guns before mass killing, panel finds

Law enforcement authorities had probable cause to place U.S. Army reservist Robert Card into protective custody and seize his guns a month before he shot 18 people to death in Lewiston, Maine, an independent commission said in a report on Friday.

In a unanimous finding, the seven-member panel appointed by Maine's governor and attorney general determined that the Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Office failed to take action under the state's so-called Yellow Flag law that may have prevented the mass shooting. Although Card, who took his own life after the killings, was found "solely responsible" for his conduct, authorities missed "several opportunities that, if taken, may have changed the course of events," the commission said in the 29-page report.

There was no immediate response from the sheriff's office to the report or to a Reuters request for comment. The Oct. 25 shooting spree, unleashed by Card at a bar and a bowling alley, left 18 people dead and 13 wounded in the most lethal episode of gun violence in Maine's history.

Card, assigned to an Army Reserve unit in the nearby city of Saco, was found dead two days later of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a recycling plant where he once worked. In the days that followed, it surfaced that his family had contacted the sheriff's office five months earlier to report their concerns about his deteriorating mental health and that he had access to at least 10 guns.

A second report came through in September, a month before the shooting, when Card's reserve unit emailed the sheriff's office requesting a "wellness check" on him, according to a sheriff's incident report made public after the shooting. At least one soldier friendly with Card told unit superiors he feared Card was "was going to snap and commit a mass shooting," the Army Reserve unit said in that email.

At that point, the commission concluded, the sheriff's office "had probable cause" for believing Card "posed a likelihood of serious harm," based on its awareness that he suffered from serious mental illness, had been hospitalized for that illness, had recently assaulted a friend, had threatened to "shoot up" the Saco Armory, and possessed numerous firearms. The sheriff's sergeant assigned to the matter, however, made minimal efforts to meet with Card and "failed to consult the agency's records concerning a previous complaint" about him, the commission said.

When that sergeant went on leave in mid-September, no one was assigned to follow up or to initiate Yellow Flag proceedings, despite having "sufficient probable cause" to place Card into protective custody and confiscate his weapons, it said. In effect, the sheriff's office shifted the onus for removing Card's firearms to his family, "an abdication of law enforcement's responsibility," the panel found.

In testimony before the commission in January, sheriff's officials defended their response to warning signs about Card's mental health, saying their options were limited given that Card had not committed any crime, local media reported at the time. The Army previously disclosed that Reserve officers had committed Card to a mental health hospital in July of 2023 for two weeks after he displayed erratic, threatening behavior during a training trip.

The Army also said Card, a firearms instructor for his unit, was restricted in August from handling Army guns and was declared "non-deployable."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2024, Pepe Coin (PEPE) Close Behind

Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2...

 United States
2
BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

 United Kingdom
3
Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship mishap; South Korea scientists tout 'beef rice' as source of protein for the future and more

Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Reckitt unit hit with $60 million verdict in Enfamil baby formula case in Illinois and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024