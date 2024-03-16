Indian Navy thwarts attempt of Somali pirates to hijack ships
The Indian Navy has foiled an attempt by Somali pirates by intercepting their vessel in the high seas off the east coast of Somalia, officials said on Saturday.
The pirates had sailed out on board a ship that was hijacked around three months ago, they said.
''The ex-MV Ruen, which had been hijacked by Somali pirates on 14 December, was reported to have sailed out as a pirate ship towards conducting acts of piracy on high seas,'' the Navy said.
The vessel was intercepted by an Indian Navy warship on March 15, it said.
The Navy said the vessel opened fire on the warship, which took actions following international law in self defence and to counter piracy with minimal force necessary to neutralise the pirates' threat to shipping and seafarers.
''The pirates onboard the vessel have been called upon to surrender and release the vessel and any civilians they may be holding against their will,'' the Navy said in a statement.
''The Indian Navy remains committed to maritime security and safety of seafarers in the region,'' it added.
