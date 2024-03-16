Man stabs his sister-in-law to death during fight with his wife in Delhi
A 35-year old man was arrested here on Saturday for allegedly stabbing his sister-in-law to death, police said. Pooran, who works in a factory, was arrested on Saturday morning, police said.
- Country:
- India
A 35-year old man was arrested here on Saturday for allegedly stabbing his sister-in-law to death, police said. Accused Pooran had picked up a fight with his wife Moni over an issue on Friday evening in outer Delhi's Alipur, they said.
Pooran attacked Moni with a knife but his sister-in-law, Ritu, intervened in which she received a stab wound on her neck, a police officer said.
Pooran fled from the spot after the incident, the police officer said, adding that he was under under the influence of alcohol during the incident.
Ritu was taken to the hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. Pooran, who works in a factory, was arrested on Saturday morning, police said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
LG writes to Delhi CM, stresses on propriety, constitutional boundaries
Monika Alcobev Sparkles as the Celebration Partner at VH1 Supersonic Pune 2024
Delhi court awards 7-year jail term to man for injuring obstetrician with pistol during attempted robbery
Delhi's revenue surplus rose to Rs 14,457 cr in 2022-23 from Rs 3,270 cr in 2021-22; Kejriwal govt the only surplus govt in country: Atishi.
Delhi's inflation rate was at 2.81 per cent in Jan-Dec 2023, national inflation rate was 5.65 per cent in the same period: Atishi.