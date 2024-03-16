Left Menu

Zee Entertainment shareholders approve appointment of 3 independent directors

Shareholders of Zee Entertainment Enterprises approve the appointment of three independent directors to the board. Uttam

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2024 15:52 IST | Created: 16-03-2024 15:12 IST
Zee Entertainment shareholders approve appointment of 3 independent directors
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Zee Entertainment Enterprises shareholders have approved the appointment of three independent directors to the company's board.

Special resolutions for approval of the appointment of - Uttam Prakash Agarwal, Shishir Babubhai Desai and Venkata Ramana Murthy Pinisetti were passed with majority by the shareholders of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) through a postal ballot process.

All three special resolutions received over 75 per cent of the total number of valid votes, according to the Consolidated Report of the Scrutinizer shared by the company to bourses.

''This outcome of the remote e-voting process concluded on 15th March 2024 reflects the shareholders' confidence in the Board of the Company,'' ZEEL said in a statement later.

On February 5, 2024, ZEEL sent a postal ballot notice to seek approval of the shareholders for the appointment of three independent directors for their first term of three years, which is from December 17, 2023, to December 16, 2026.

On Friday, Zee Entertainment informed its president and group chief technology officer Nitin Mittal resigned as the company streamlines the vertical.

The board of the company had accepted the resignation of Mittal, who had been working in this role for the last two years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2024, Pepe Coin (PEPE) Close Behind

Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2...

 United States
2
BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

 United Kingdom
3
Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship mishap; South Korea scientists tout 'beef rice' as source of protein for the future and more

Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Reckitt unit hit with $60 million verdict in Enfamil baby formula case in Illinois and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024