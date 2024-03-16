Zee Entertainment shareholders approve appointment of 3 independent directors
Shareholders of Zee Entertainment Enterprises approve the appointment of three independent directors to the board. Uttam
- Country:
- India
Zee Entertainment Enterprises shareholders have approved the appointment of three independent directors to the company's board.
Special resolutions for approval of the appointment of - Uttam Prakash Agarwal, Shishir Babubhai Desai and Venkata Ramana Murthy Pinisetti were passed with majority by the shareholders of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) through a postal ballot process.
All three special resolutions received over 75 per cent of the total number of valid votes, according to the Consolidated Report of the Scrutinizer shared by the company to bourses.
''This outcome of the remote e-voting process concluded on 15th March 2024 reflects the shareholders' confidence in the Board of the Company,'' ZEEL said in a statement later.
On February 5, 2024, ZEEL sent a postal ballot notice to seek approval of the shareholders for the appointment of three independent directors for their first term of three years, which is from December 17, 2023, to December 16, 2026.
On Friday, Zee Entertainment informed its president and group chief technology officer Nitin Mittal resigned as the company streamlines the vertical.
The board of the company had accepted the resignation of Mittal, who had been working in this role for the last two years.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
IPS officer Anurag Agarwal appointed head of Parliament security
Delhi Court directs Bloomberg to remove article on Zee Entertainment
Housing.com's parent firm REA India's revenue rises 21 pc in Jul-Dec on strong demand: CEO Dhruv Agarwala
Former Twitter execs including ex-CEO Agarwal sue Musk for over $128 mln in severance, WSJ reports
Rahul Johri resigns from ZEE Entertainment; Punit Goenka overhauls revenue vertical