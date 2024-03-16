UP: 2 labourers killed, 9 injured as roof of resort collapses

Two labourers died and nine others were injured when a newly constructed roof of a resort here collapsed, police said on Saturday. Bahraich Superintendent of Police (SP) Vrinda Shukla said the incident happened on Friday night when construction work was underway at the resort. Eleven injured labourers were rushed to a nearby hospital where Saleem (29) and Jogendra (24) were declared dead, the SP said.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team was called to ensure that no one was buried under the rubble, she added. A case has been registered against the resort owner and the contractor. Further investigation is underway, the SP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)