31,553 Palestinians killed in Gaza since Oct. 7, Gaza health ministry says
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 16-03-2024 16:35 IST | Created: 16-03-2024 16:31 IST
At least 31,553 Palestinians have been killed, and 73,546 injured since Oct. 7, in Israel's military offensive on the Gaza Strip, the enclave's health ministry said on Saturday.
Some 63 Palestinians were killed and 112 wounded in the past 24 hours, the ministry added.
