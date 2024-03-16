Shelter-in-place order issued in Pennsylvania after shootings; businesses closed, parade cancelled
Authorities have issued a shelter-in-place order following the shooting of multiple people in a suburban Philadelphia township.
Authorities have issued a shelter-in-place order following the shooting of multiple people in a suburban Philadelphia township.
Middletown Township police said Saturday morning that there were "confirmed shootings" in neighboring Falls Township that resulted in "several gunshot victims." Police said it wasn't known yet if the shootings were "targeted or random." Bucks County issued a shelter-in-place order around 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Police said a local mall and Sesame Place had been told to close until further notice and the area's Target store had chosen to close as well.
The county's scheduled St. Patrick's Day parade was cancelled following the shelter-in-place order as well.
Further details about the shootings and suspect or suspects weren't immediately released.
