Left Menu

Three arrested for murdering jeweller in Himachal

The body bore injury marks and the police had recovered a stone and knuckle duster from the spot, they said.A case of murder was registered and a Special Investigation Team SIT headed by Chopal Deputy Superintendent of Police DSP Raj Kumar was constituted to investigate the case.After tracking down the accused, a police team was sent to Bihar and two people were arrested from Motihari on March 14 and brought to Himachal, police said.During interrogation, they revealed the involvement of another accused, also a Bihar native, living in Nerwa in Chopal.Subsequently, the third accused was also nabbed on Friday night.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 16-03-2024 21:25 IST | Created: 16-03-2024 21:25 IST
Three arrested for murdering jeweller in Himachal
  • Country:
  • India

Three people have been arrested for allegedly killing a jeweller here, police said on Saturday.

On February 19, Bihar native Shiv Shah Soni (50) was found dead in a water tank in his rented accommodation. The body bore injury marks and the police had recovered a stone and knuckle duster from the spot, they said.

A case of murder was registered and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Chopal Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Raj Kumar was constituted to investigate the case.

After tracking down the accused, a police team was sent to Bihar and two people were arrested from Motihari on March 14 and brought to Himachal, police said.

During interrogation, they revealed the involvement of another accused, also a Bihar native, living in Nerwa in Chopal.

Subsequently, the third accused was also nabbed on Friday night. The three accused were presented in a local court and sent to a five-day police remand, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Crypto Picks for Maximum Pre-Halving Gains: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bonk (BONK), Retik Finance (RETIK)

Top Crypto Picks for Maximum Pre-Halving Gains: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bonk (BONK...

 United States
2
Hitaashee collects second win with a 11-shot margin in 6th Leg of WPGT

Hitaashee collects second win with a 11-shot margin in 6th Leg of WPGT

 India
3
Latest Updates on the Rumoured Apple Smart Ring

Latest Updates on the Rumoured Apple Smart Ring

 Canada
4
Tata AIA Investment Plans: Achieving Consistent Performance from the Beginning

Tata AIA Investment Plans: Achieving Consistent Performance from the Beginni...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024