Pune ISIS module: Four properties attached by NIA for being 'proceeds of terrorism'

PTI | Pune | Updated: 16-03-2024 21:59 IST | Created: 16-03-2024 21:45 IST
The National Investigation Agency on Saturday attached four properties located in Kondhwa area in connection with the Pune ISIS module case, an official said.

The NIA has filed a chargesheet against 11 persons in the case in which explosives, chemicals meant to make bombs, arms and ISIS literature were recovered from Kondhwa.

''Four properties located in Kondhwa's Mitha Nagar area have been attached by NIA on the grounds of being proceeds of terrorism. The action has been taken in connection with the Pune ISIS module that was busted,'' said an official.

''The attachment of the properties sends a message that NIA not only tightens the noose around terrorism but also busts the ecosystem of terrorism,'' he added.

On July 18, Pune police arrested Mohammad Yunus Mohammad Yakub Saki and Mohammad Imran Mohammad Yunus Khan from Kothrud area while they were attempting a vehicle theft. However, their associate Mohammad Shahnawaz Alam Shafiujma Khan escaped.

The Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad, which took over probe in the case, claimed to have recovered several incriminating items, including a chemical powder, a drone camera, equipment used for making bombs, two pistols, five rounds, car and large amount of data from electronic gadgets, which included images of south Mumbai's Chabad House, one of the 26/11 terror attacks sites.

Khan and Saki are accused of testing bombs in the jungles around Pune, while one of the accused Zulfikar Ali Barodawala had imparted a bomb-making ''workshop'', as per investigators.

Khan and Saki were hiding in Pune' Kondhwa area for the last 16 months and had robbed the owner of a saree shop in Satara and used the money to buy materials for bomb-making, the Maharashtra ATS said on Wednesday.

The Pune ISIS Module case was later transferred to NIA in August 2023.

