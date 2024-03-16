CAA aims to provide relief to persecuted religious minorities: VP Dhankar

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday said the Citizenship (Amendment) Act is aimed at providing relief to persecuted religious minorities without infringing upon rights of any existing citizens.

Addressing the 'Global Spirituality Mahotsav' at Kanha Shanti Vanam near here, Dhankar said, with regard to CAA, it was unfortunate that some failed to recognise the historical context and soothing impact from human rights perspective to persecuted minorities in the neighbourhood.

''The Indian Constitution enshrines the values of secularism, equality, and justice. Recent steps by way of the CAA are aimed at providing relief to persecuted religious minorities without infringing upon the rights of any existing citizens,'' the Vice-President said.

The Centre had on March 11 paved the way for the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, with the notification of the relevant rules, four years after the contentious law was passed by Parliament to fast-track Indian citizenship for undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014.

The world scenario is worryingly alarming with escalating geopolitical tensions, iniquitous and unequal development, concerning rise of repression, intolerance, discrimination and violence based on religion or belief, he said.

''In this situation our Bharat, home to one-sixth of humanity, is a beacon of hope. At the heart of our civilisational ethos is the principle of 'Sarva Dharma Sambhav' (equal respect to all religions),'' Dhankar said.

India has consistently over the ages continued to be a proud champion of pluralism firmly upholding the principle of equal protection and promotion of all religions and all faiths reflecting Unity in Diversity, he said.

''Our Bharat is unique in this aspect. No other country can match our track record for thousands of years,'' the Vice-President said.

''Our rich history as a pluralistic and democratic nation embracing diverse religions has provided refuge for those persecuted for their faith. Whether Zoroastrian, Buddhist, Jews or any other belief- they consistently found in India a sanctuary free from persecution or discrimination,'' the Vice-President said. Bharat, an obvious global spiritual centre, is defining world discourse inspired by a deep commitment to spiritualism, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clarion call to seek resolution of conflagrations through dialogue and diplomacy, and not war, emanates from deeply embedded spiritual ethos, Dhankhar said.

''Nothing can be more detrimental to governance and antithetical to core values than people in power engaging in commanding and challenging discourse from platforms. Their stance reflects absence of spirituality in their thought process,'' he said. The world will be well positioned to address existential challenges of climate change, if people in authority believe in not being the repository of authority, but a trustee of power, epicentre of service and empathy. This is achievable once these functionaries commit to discover spiritual power within, he said. The Vice-President said spirituality, deeply ingrained in the fabric of Bharat, is a guiding light that illuminates the path of our lives.

''Our five thousand year-long civilisational ethos leaves no doubt that the course of events was influenced by spiritual minds. Our religion, ethics, philosophy, literature, art, architecture, dance, music, and even our polity and socio-economic order have been constantly influenced and moulded by the inspiring force of spirituality,'' he said.

This holistic approach to life sets our culture apart, fostering a harmonious balance between material progress and spiritual well-being, he said.

In the arena of governance and social organisation, the principles of spirituality guide us towards a just and equitable society, he said. He said that in governance of any type, democracy or otherwise, there is an irresistible urge to yield to expedient situations by joining ranks with the larger group, sometimes completely glossing over the other point of view. ''In such a situation, a stance driven by spirituality can uniformly address issues taking care of different sensibilities,'' Dhankar said. ''This is exemplified by the governance of the day in the country and that is why we see governance benefits percolating without distinction and discrimination for the benefit of one and all,'' he said. The Vice-President said that in the face of technological advancements and material pursuits, the timeless wisdom of our spiritual heritage serves as a guiding light, reminding us of the transient nature of material success and the enduring significance of inner peace and self-realisation.

''In a divided world, spirituality can generate a unifying bond that will secure peace, harmony and stability on the planet. This need for peace and harmony is being felt as never before,'' he noted. The world today needs spirited performance of mankind to generate an ecosystem of sustainable development and global peace, he said.

''India is a land of hope and possibility. It is a natural place for spiritual growth. It is a place where one can discover sublimity, virtuosity and rectitude'', Dhankar added.

